Breedon Group’s (BREE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

LON BREE opened at GBX 100.98 ($1.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.