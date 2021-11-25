BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at about $7,053,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BRF by 180.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,910 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.