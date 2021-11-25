Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($3.07). Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26. Cango has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $547.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

