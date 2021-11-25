Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Five Below reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $209.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.24. Five Below has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 357.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

