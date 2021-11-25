Brokerages Anticipate FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FREY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

