Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.19. International Business Machines reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,967. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

