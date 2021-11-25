Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.40. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQV stock opened at $265.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $272.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $220,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.