Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 846,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

