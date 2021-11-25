Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post $2.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $13.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $6.09 on Thursday, hitting $96.24. 532,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

About Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

