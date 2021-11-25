Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

