Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,450 shares of company stock worth $8,582,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

