Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $15.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.96. 149,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,203. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $435.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

