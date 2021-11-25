Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post sales of $154.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.61 million to $170.97 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $499.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $526.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.95 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $697.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

PLYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

PLYA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 515,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,475,645 shares of company stock valued at $68,796,709 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

