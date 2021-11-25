Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Target Price at C$11.25

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,039.70. Insiders have sold a total of 566,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,609 in the last quarter.

Shares of BB opened at C$12.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of -8.97. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$7.38 and a twelve month high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.039911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

