Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

