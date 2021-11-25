Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $1,992.48

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,992.48.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,707.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,821.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,697.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

