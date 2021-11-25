Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $265.77

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 25,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 504,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,918,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.58. 1,738,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

