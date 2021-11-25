Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $80.33

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 334,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.