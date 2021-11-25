Brokerages Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) PT at C$8.38

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of TSE EXE traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.02. 39,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,799. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.80 million. Research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.