Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Price Target at C$50.40

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

KBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$375.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$34.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.52.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. Analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

