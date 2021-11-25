Brokerages Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target at $25.50

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Limoneira by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Limoneira by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,279. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $294.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

