Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Target Price at $17.14

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 350,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
