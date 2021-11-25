Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Target Price at $17.14

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 350,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

