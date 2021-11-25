Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) PT at $171.78

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

RS stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

