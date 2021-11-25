Brokerages Set Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Target Price at $26.00

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DTC stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

