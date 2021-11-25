Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 935

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 935 ($12.22).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LON:WKP traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 854 ($11.16). The stock had a trading volume of 186,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,306. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 856.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 871.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 683 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

