Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.43.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.43. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$49.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -73.36.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

