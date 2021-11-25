Brokers Set Expectations for GlaxoSmithKline plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

