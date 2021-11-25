BRP (TSE:DOO) Given “Outperform Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.00.

DOO opened at C$104.46 on Monday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$68.51 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. Analysts predict that BRP will post 10.3000089 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

