Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.15.

BURBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

