Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 38,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 562,988 shares.The stock last traded at $286.64 and had previously closed at $263.00.

The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $2,419,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.