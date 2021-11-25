Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $268,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

