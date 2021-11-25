Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 350 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

OXY opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

