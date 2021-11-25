Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

