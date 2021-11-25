Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.