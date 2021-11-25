C John Wilder Purchases 7,085 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder purchased 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

Evergy stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

