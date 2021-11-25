California State Teachers Retirement System Has $976,000 Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.21 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

