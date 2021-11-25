California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $964,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Curis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

CRIS stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $465.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.78.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

