California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,801 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,930 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fossil Group worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fossil Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $670.08 million, a P/E ratio of 428.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

