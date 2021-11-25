Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of CALT stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.19. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $36.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

