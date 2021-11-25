Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $16.45. Wolfe Research now has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 2,171 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.