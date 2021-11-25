Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded at Cowen

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

CLMT opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

