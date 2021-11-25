Canaccord Genuity Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $160.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $100.51 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.