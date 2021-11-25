Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.43. 2,644,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

