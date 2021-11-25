Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 9%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price was down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 3,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 554,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $547.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cango by 339.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cango by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 185,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cango by 195.4% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 246,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 163,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

