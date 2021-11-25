Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 9%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price was down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 3,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 554,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $547.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26.
About Cango (NYSE:CANG)
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
