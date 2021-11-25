Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $89,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.84. The company had a trading volume of 603,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,027. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

