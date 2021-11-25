Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 172 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,809. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.04.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.