Canton Hathaway LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 376.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,684,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

