Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 614.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 946,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,351,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 113,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 85,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,756,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

