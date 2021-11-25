Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,163. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

