Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -341.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

